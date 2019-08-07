Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Medicamentos Sanidad retira una veintena de lotes de omeprazol de un laboratorio indio

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios ha ordenado esta medida por "potencial resultado fuera de especificaciones en el ensayo de identidad" de los fármacos. 

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Pastillas.

Varios lotes de fármacos. / Archivo.

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) ha ordenado la retirada del mercado de una veintena de lotes de omeprazol fabricados por la farmacéutica india Smilax Laboratories Limited.

El pasado 11 de julio ya emitió una alerta en la que ordenaba la retirada de un lote de este mismo fármaco que ahora amplía a otros 22 lotes, todos ellos con fecha de caducidad 03/2021, y cuya marca comercial y presentación es la de Omeprazol Ph.Eur. Farma-Química Sur S.L., indica la Aemps.

El motivo de la retirada, según la Aemps -que depende del Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social-, es un "resultado fuera de especificaciones en el ensayo de identidad". Ello significa, fundamentalmente, que estos lotes de omeprazol no cumplieron los mínimos establecidos por los criterios oficiales. 

El omeprazol pertenece a un grupo de medicamentos denominados inhibidores de la bomba de protones que ayudan a disminuir el ácido que produce el estómago.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad