Los médicos desconvocan la huelga en Madrid al lograr un pacto con Ayuso

Actualizado:
El sindicato de médicos Amyts ha desconvocado la huelga en los centros de salud de Madrid que iba a tener lugar mañana tras alcanzar un acuerdo con la Comunidad de Madrid con medidas retributivas, de organización y contra la burocracia, para sacar de las consultas la actividad no clínica y atraer a sanitarios a la región.
Amyts rubricará mañana el acuerdo logrado con el Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, un pacto con el que que esperan que se mejore la "delicada situación de los facultativos" y la sobrecarga en los ambulatorios debido a los contagios de coronavirus, según han indicado en un comunicado.
El secretario general de Amyts Julián Ezquerra ha señalado en un vídeo que las medidas pactas permitirán que "el nivel asistencial de la atención primaria del Sermas sea atractivo y poder recuperar a muchos de los que se marcharon por la situación precaria" y "el maltrato", además de "retener talento".
Ezquerra ha agradecido el esfuerzo tanto del sindicato como de la administración en una negociación "ejemplar, digna", "acorde" con las necesidades de atención primaria y que cuenta con cesiones de ambas partes: "los dos ganamos y los dos perdemos".
Por el momento no han trascendido las medidas salariales acordadas ni si los médicos de atención primaria seguirán haciendo el rastreo y las PCR a los contactos estrechos o tramitando las bajas laborales, algunas de las quejas enarboladas por los sanitarios.
Además, se sigue negociando un posible acuerdo entre el Comité de Huelga del SUMMA 112 y la Consejería ante la huelga que comenzaría mañana.
