bruselas
El Parlamento Europeo investigará la contratación en España de médicos extracomunitarios sin especialidad durante la pandemia del coronavirus, después de la decisión este miércoles de la Comisión de Peticiones.
De esta forma, la Eurocámara dará curso a la solicitud del Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Médicos sobre el Decreto Ley sobre la contratación de médicos sin especialidad de países no miembros de la Unión Europea, que los Colegios de Médicos consideran que vulnera la Directiva sobre movilidad y cualificaciones profesionales.
Así lo ha decidido la presidenta de Peticiones, Dolors Montserrat, quien ha defendido mantener abierta la petición y llevarla ante la Comisión de Mercado Interior y Protección del Consumidor en el Parlamento Europeo y estudiar si puede también ser analizada por la de Medio Ambiente.
Además, el Parlamento Europeo reclamará su opinión a la Comisión Europea al respecto de las posibles implicaciones del decreto español. Durante la sesión, el PP ha defendido que el colectivo sanitario tiene que ser escuchado y que ninguna norma debería aprobarse sin su consenso.
