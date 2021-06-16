Estás leyendo: La Eurocámara investigará la contratación en España de médicos de fuera de la UE sin especialidad

Público
Público

Médicos La Eurocámara investigará la contratación en España de médicos de fuera de la UE sin especialidad

la Eurocámara dará curso a la solicitud del Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Médicos sobre el Decreto Ley sobre esta contratación, que los profesionales consideran que vulnera la Directiva sobre movilidad y cualificaciones profesionales.

Médicos y enfermeras atienden a dos pacientes en la UCI de la Clínica Universidad de Navarra
Médicos y enfermeras atienden a dos pacientes en la UCI de la Clínica Universidad de Navarra. Jesús Diges / EFE

bruselas

El Parlamento Europeo investigará la contratación en España de médicos extracomunitarios sin especialidad durante la pandemia del coronavirus, después de la decisión este miércoles de la Comisión de Peticiones.

De esta forma, la Eurocámara dará curso a la solicitud del Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Médicos sobre el Decreto Ley sobre la contratación de médicos sin especialidad de países no miembros de la Unión Europea, que los Colegios de Médicos consideran que vulnera la Directiva sobre movilidad y cualificaciones profesionales.

Así lo ha decidido la presidenta de Peticiones, Dolors Montserrat, quien ha defendido mantener abierta la petición y llevarla ante la Comisión de Mercado Interior y Protección del Consumidor en el Parlamento Europeo y estudiar si puede también ser analizada por la de Medio Ambiente.

Además, el Parlamento Europeo reclamará su opinión a la Comisión Europea al respecto de las posibles implicaciones del decreto español. Durante la sesión, el PP ha defendido que el colectivo sanitario tiene que ser escuchado y que ninguna norma debería aprobarse sin su consenso.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público