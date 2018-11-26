Público
Huelga Metges de Catalunya Los médicos de primaria de Catalunya inician hoy cinco días de huelga por el deterioro de la sanidad

Metges de Catalunya mantiene la huelga de médicos convocada para toda esta semana, después de que la reunión de anoche con el Departamento de Trabajo terminara sin acuerdo. Mañana seguirán las negociaciones con el ICS.

Fotografía de archivo de una sala de espera de Urgencias de un hospital | EFE

Más de 5.700 facultativos de atención primaria de Catalunya y otros 10.000 de la sanidad concertada están llamados a secundar desde este lunes la huelga de cinco días convocada por el sindicato Metges de Catalunya (MC), mayoritario entre los facultativos catalanes, para denunciar la situación de saturación y deterioro de la atención primaria.

Metges de Catalunya mantiene la huelga de médicos de atención primaria y de la sanidad concertada convocada para toda esta semana, después de que anoche una reunión de última hora con el Departamento de Trabajo terminara sin acuerdo. Mañana seguirán las negociaciones con el ICS, que no acepta asumir la reducción del número de visitas diarias de los médicos.

Aunque el sindicato médico y el Instituto Catalán de la Salud (ICS) acercaron posiciones en algunos puntos, no lo hicieron en uno que MC considera innegociable: la reducción a 28 visitas de pacientes diarias y garantizar un mínimo de 12 minutos de visita por paciente.

El sindicato CGT, por su parte, también ha convocado los mismos cinco días de paro, pero para todos los trabajadores de los ambulatorios, y los dos sindicatos han llamado a los facultativos a concentrarse este lunes, a las 11:30 horas, ante las puertas del Instituto Catalán de la Salud (ICS).

Los facultativos de la sanidad concertada también han convocado otra concentración, a las 12.30 horas, ante la patronal Unió Catalana d'Hospitals (UHC), para protestar porque el reciente convenio laboral firmado en la sanidad concertada no recoge las peticiones del sindicato MC.

