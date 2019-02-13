Público
Médicos de Reino Unido operan un feto fuera del vientre materno y vuelven a colocarlo dentro

El feto sufría espina bífida, que produce problemas al caminar debido al mal desarrollo durante el embarazo.

Foto de archivo de una mujer embarazada. / EFE

Esta operación quirúrgica se ha llevado a cabo en Reino Unido, la cual ha consistido extraer del útero de la madre el feto de 24 semanas, realizar la intervención y colocarlo de nuevo en el interior de la madre. El bebé sufría espina bífida, que fue detectada mediante una prueba rutinaria.

Esta afección produce un mal desarrollo de la médula espinal durante el embarazo y dificultades para caminar. Los padres, una vez informados, descartaron interrumpir el embarazo, sobre todo al saber que existía una operación intrauterina sacando de forma parcial el feto.

Aunque es la cuarta vez que se intenta en Reino, hasta ahora, el procedimiento solo se había realizado en Bélgica. En esta ocasión fue llevada a cabo por especialistas del University College London y del Great Ormond Street Hospital acompañados de especialistas belgas.

La operación reparó la médula del feto con éxito, ahora los padres esperan a una niña que nacerá en el mes de abril.

