Medio ambiente El abejero europeo, el depredador natural que puede acabar con la avispa asiática

Esta ave rapaz se alimenta de avispas y abejorros. Una de las causas por las que están siendo investigadas por científicos para acabar con la plaga de la especie invasora.

Nido de avispa asiática. / EFE

Un grupo de investigadores de la Universidad de Alcalá de Henares está trabajando en un estudio que puede ser la solución para la plaga de la avispa asiática o velutina en Asturias, según adelanta La voz de Asturias.

El proyecto, dirigido por Salvador Rebollo, se centra en el abejero europeo. Esta ave rapaz se alimenta de avispas y abejorros, por lo que podría ser un depredador natural de la especie invasora, que disminuye el número de abejas y que ha provocado tres muertos en Galicia.

Durante la observación de estas aves, los científicos han podido comprobar (mediante cámaras en sus nidos) que el 70% de los panales que llevaban a sus nidos eran de celdas propias de la velutina o del avispón.

Sin embargo, los expertos advierten de que si se confirman los datos habría que investigar más para poder desarrollar una solución que respete al abejero europeo y al medio ambiente. 

