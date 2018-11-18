Cientos de manifestantes han salido a las calles de Londres y han bloqueado cinco de los puentes que cruzan el río Támesis para reclamar al gobierno de May que impulse medidas efectivas para combatir el cambio climático. Las protestas promovidas por activistas del grupo Extinction Rebellion se han saldado con 85 personas detenidas, según informa The Guardian.
Extinction Rebellion, un grupo ecologista que promueve medidas contra la "emergencia global sin precedentes" que supone el cambio climático, hizo un llamamiento a tomar los puentes de Westminster, Southwark, Blackfriars, Waterloo y Lambeth de la capital inglesa.
Al llamamiento acudieron familias y pensionistas que convergieron con ecologistas a las 10:00 GMT del domingo en un entorno pacífico y en un gran acto de desobediencia civil. En total, según datos de la BBC, acudieron alrededor de seis mil personas.
"Si continuamos así, nos enfrentamos a una extinción peor que la que mató a los dinosaurios", dijo a la cadena BBC Tiana Jacout, miembro de ese grupo, que cifró en unas 6.000 personas la participación en la protesta. "Hemos hecho manifestaciones, hemos hecho presión política y hemos firmado peticiones, pero nada ha servido para activar el cambio que se necesita", agregó esa portavoz.
Las detenciones se suman a otros cincuenta arrestos de activistas de Extinction Rebellion en lo que va de semana, según ha denunciado el grupo ecologista y anticapitalista. Sin embargo, la Policía no ha ofrecido cifras oficiales.
El lunes, miembros del grupo se aferraron con pegamento a las puertas del Ministerio de Empresas, Energía e Industria, y el miércoles trataron de bloquear el acceso a Downing Street, donde se ubica la residencia oficial de la primera ministra británica, Theresa May.
Las protestas se enmarcan dentro del clima de tensión social que hay en las islas por la inminente salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea.
