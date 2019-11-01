Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Medio ambiente Greta Thunberg pide ayuda para cruzar el Atlántico y acudir a la cumbre del clima en Madrid

La joven activista rechaza el transporte en avión para reducir la huella ecológica. "Resulta que me he cruzado medio mundo en sentido contrario", ha explicado en Twitter. 

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
08/10/2019 - La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg durante un acto en la reserva india de Standing Rock, Dakota del Norte. / REUTERS - JIM URQUHART

La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg durante un acto en la reserva india de Standing Rock, Dakota del Norte. / REUTERS - JIM URQUHART

La activista sueca Greta Thunberg ha pedido ayuda a través de sus redes sociales para poder encontrar un "transporte" con el que cruzar el océano Atlántico de nuevo y acudir a la Conferencia sobre Cambio Climático de Naciones Unidas (COP25) que se celebrará en Madrid tras la renuncia del Gobierno chileno.

"Ahora que la COP25 se ha trasladado oficialmente de Santiago a Madrid, necesitaré algo de ayuda. Resulta que me he cruzado medio mundo en sentido contrario", ha explicado Thunberg en su cuenta de Twitter. "Necesito encontrar una forma de cruzar el Atlántico en noviembre", ha añadido.

La joven sueca, que rechaza el transporte en avión para reducir la huella ecológica, llegó a Nueva York a finales de agosto en un barco especialmente preparado para reducir al mínimo las emisiones contaminantes, después de 15 días de navegación. Thunberg ha emprendido una campaña de concienciación que le ha llevado a Canadá como último destino.

La activista ha lamentado que no pueda visitar "esta vez" países del centro y el sur de América, pero ha explicado que quiere viajar a Madrid para seguir alertando de la "emergencia climática y ecológica". "Si alguien me pudiese encontrar algún transporte, le estaría agradecida", ha dicho.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad