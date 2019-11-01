La activista sueca Greta Thunberg ha pedido ayuda a través de sus redes sociales para poder encontrar un "transporte" con el que cruzar el océano Atlántico de nuevo y acudir a la Conferencia sobre Cambio Climático de Naciones Unidas (COP25) que se celebrará en Madrid tras la renuncia del Gobierno chileno.
"Ahora que la COP25 se ha trasladado oficialmente de Santiago a Madrid, necesitaré algo de ayuda. Resulta que me he cruzado medio mundo en sentido contrario", ha explicado Thunberg en su cuenta de Twitter. "Necesito encontrar una forma de cruzar el Atlántico en noviembre", ha añadido.
La joven sueca, que rechaza el transporte en avión para reducir la huella ecológica, llegó a Nueva York a finales de agosto en un barco especialmente preparado para reducir al mínimo las emisiones contaminantes, después de 15 días de navegación. Thunberg ha emprendido una campaña de concienciación que le ha llevado a Canadá como último destino.
As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019
It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)
Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November... If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.
-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U
La activista ha lamentado que no pueda visitar "esta vez" países del centro y el sur de América, pero ha explicado que quiere viajar a Madrid para seguir alertando de la "emergencia climática y ecológica". "Si alguien me pudiese encontrar algún transporte, le estaría agradecida", ha dicho.
