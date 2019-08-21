Público
Medio Ambiente Muere una tortuga de 175 kilos en Vigo tras ser atrapada accidentalmente por una nasa

La Coordinadora para o Estudo dos Mamíferos Mariños también halló restos plásticos en su estómago.

La tortuga Laud de 175 kilos que fue hallada en una nasa en Vigo. / CEMMA-Facebook

Una tortuga marina de metro y medio de tamaño y 175 kilos ha fallecido en Vigo, en la zona de Cabo Home, después de haber sido atrapada accidentalmente. El animal ha sido examinado por la Coordinadora para o Estudo dos Mamíferos Mariños (CEMMA), que ha informado en su cuenta de Facebook que se trataba de una tortuga laúd (Dermochelys coriacea), la especie de tortuga de mayor tamaño y la más frecuente en las costas gallegas. 

El reptil, falleció tras quedar atrapado accidentalmente por una nasa, una red de pesca pasiva, que fue calificada por CEMMA como un arte "peligroso para esta especie, tiburones peregrinos y yubartas". 

Según la organización, también se encontraron plásticos en el estómago de la tortuga, que, pese a no ser la causa de la muerte en este caso, "podrían haber afectado a la mucosa digestiva". 

Desde CEMMA, también han aprovechado para agradecer a las embarcaciones Rocío sete y Arelis por la ayuda recibida para la recuperación del cuerpo del animal, una tarea ardua teniendo en cuenta su peso, así como al departamento de Medio Ambiente del Puerto de Vigo por su colaboración. 

