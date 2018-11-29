Público
Cambio climático Medio Ambiente no especifica cuándo se prohibirá la venta de coches que emitan CO2

El Gobierno estableció en el borrador de la Ley de Cambio Climático que a partir del año 2040, no se permitiría la matriculación y venta vehículos comerciales ligeros diésel, gasolina, híbridos o los propulsados por gas. 

La norma que prepara el Gobierno incide en la importancia de promocionar la movilidad sin emisiones - Reuters

El borrador del Decreto-ley de medidas urgentes contra el cambio climático que el Ministerio de Transición Ecológica elaboró el pasado 23 de noviembre, no concreta el año para la prohibición de la compra y venta de vehículos que emiten CO2. 

Según ha informado la Cadena Ser, con el artículo 16 de este Decreto-ley, el Gobierno tumba la decisión más controvertida que mantenía el texto de la Ley de Cambio Climático. La medida prohibía la venta de turismos y vehículos comerciales ligeros que utilicen diésel, gasolina, híbridos o los propulsados por gas a partir de 2040. 

El nuevo borrador mantiene otras normas que establecía el elaborado hace tres semanas. Una de ellas es, según apunta el informe al que ha tenido acceso la Cadena Ser, la adopción de medidas que permita "alcanzar en 2050 un parque de turismos y vehículos comerciales ligeros sin emisiones directas de C02”. 

Otras de las propuestas que continúan figurando en el Decreto-ley de medidas urgentes son la prohibición de la práctica de la técnica fracking  y la del uso de nuevas licencias de explotación de yacimientos de petróleo y gas. Además, tampoco se han modificado la decisión de fijar a partir de 2030 “objetivos de penetración de vehículos con nulas o bajas emisiones” de dióxido de carbono. 

El texto también mantiene las medidas que obligan a las ciudades que superen los 50.000 habitantes a crear áreas de bajas emisiones antes del año 2023. Además, se deberá destinar una quinta parte de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado a generar un impacto positivo en la lucha contra el calentamiento.

El establecimiento de nuevos impulsos económicos que propicien el consumo de combustibles fósiles también quedará prohibido. 

