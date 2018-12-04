Apple España ha publicado "lo mejor de 2018", una serie de listas en las que destaca lo más popular de su App Store, lo más descargado y la selección editorial de la propia compañía. De esta forma, los editores de la empresa han decidido colocar la producción de Cuonda 'Las tres muertes de mi padre', del periodista de Público Pablo Romero, en lo más alto de la lista de Mejores Podcasts del Año en España.
Este podcast narra en primera persona y a través de sus protagonistas una investigación sobre el atentado de ETA en Madrid del 21 de junio de 1993. En él resultaron asesinados siete personas, entre ellas el padre de Romero.
Tras cinco años de pesquisas y con el proceso judicial aún abierto, el periodista constata las dificultades que tienen los afectados por la violencia terroristas para esclarecer los casos que la Justicia aún no ha resuelto.
'Las tres muertes de mi padre', producido por Cuonda y distribuido de manera independiente en todas las plataformas de audio, ganó recientemente el premio Ondas 2018 al mejor podcast en la 65 edición de este prestigioso galardón, entregado por Radio Barcelona (Cadena Ser, Grupo Prisa), emisora decana de la radio española.
"2018 ha sido un gran año para los podcasts", afirman desde Apple España en una nota. "Nuestros favoritos de siempre nos han seguido cautivando con una amplia variedad de temas, mientras que los nuevos nos han hecho descubrir nuevas voces y los clásicos nos han dejado episodios memorables", añaden, y concluyen: "Elegir los mejores no ha sido tarea fácil".
Entre la selección de los mejores podcasts del equipo editorial de Apple España se encuentran, además, títulos como Aquí hay dragones y El Podcasts de Cristina Mitre (ambos en primer y segundo lugar entre los nuevos podcasts más descargados), Tor, tretze cases i tres morts, La Resistencia de David Broncano, El timbre del desarrollo personal, Verano en USA, Buenismo bien, TED en Español, Informe Z, Por fin no es lunes y Vostok 16.
En términos absolutos, el top 3 de podcasts más descargados en España son El Partidazo de COPE, Es la mañana de Federico y Herrera en COPE.
