madrid
El director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernández, ha anunciado el próximo nombramiento como director de Informativos de Televisión Española de Josep Vilar, quien ocupaba el cargo de director de Contenidos de Programas Informativos.
Así lo ha dado a conocer este martes la Corporación pública, que ha destacado que el Consejo de Informativos ha sido informado de esta decisión. Respecto a Josep Vilar, ha indicado que es licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona y que comenzó su carrera en RTVE en 1985 como redactor de Informativos y durante doce años desempeñó tareas de jefe de área, editor y presentador.
Asimismo, ha apuntado que fue director de Informativos del Centro Territorial de TVE en Catalunya desde 2004 a 2007, cuando pasó a ser el director de Informativos Diarios de TVE hasta 2012. Desde enero de 2020 desempeñaba las funciones de director de Contenidos de Programas Informativos.
Fuera de RTVE ha desempeñado puestos de responsabilidad como director de Informativos de BTV (Barcelona Televisión) entre 1997 y 2004 o consejero de la Corporación Catalana de Medios Audiovisuales (2012-2018).
Además, Vilar tiene experiencia como docente y desde 1995 es profesor asociado de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Comunicación de la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona.
