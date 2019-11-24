El buque de rescate Aita Mari, que se encuentra junto con el Open Arms en la costa este de Sicilia para reducir el impacto de la borrasca, ha pedido una respuesta "urgente" de Malta o Italia para desembarcar a los 76 migrantes que transporta y ha asegurado que la situación a bordo "es muy complicada".
Según ha explicado este domingo la ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH), responsable del Aita Mari en un comunicado, las condiciones climatológicas han empeorado, con olas de "dos y tres metros" que hacen "muy complicada la vida a bordo" del buque que el pasado jueves rescató a 78 emigrantes de una patera a la deriva en el Mediterráneo. Durante esta noche, el Aita Mari y el Open Arms han navegado hasta situarse en la costa este de Sicilia, entre Augusta y Siracusa, ya que las autoridades italianas "han permitido a ambos buques que entren en sus aguas territoriales para reducir el impacto de la borrasca sobre las naves", explica el comunicado.
Según SMH, la situación en el barco "es muy complicada" ya que "llueve y hace frío". Las seis mujeres y los nueve niños que viajan en el atunero vasco reconvertido en buque de rescate "se cobijan en la bodega", pero los hombres "están en la cubierta de popa" y, aunque el espacio está protegido por una lona "la humedad desgasta físicamente a los náufragos", asegura.
El equipo sanitario del buque controla el estado de la mujer embarazada y ayuda a "otros casos que se están produciendo a bordo como crisis de ansiedad", indica.
Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario advierte de que esta "situación no se puede prolongar en el tiempo" y exige a las autoridades europeas "una respuesta urgente" para estas personas a las que remarca que "les ampara el derecho internacional de desembarcar en el puerto seguro más cercano, que en este caso es Italia o Malta"
