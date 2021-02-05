Estás leyendo: Open Arms rescata a 45 migrantes en el Mediterráneo y los pone a disposición de los Guardacostas italianos

Los ocupantes de la embarcación, entre los que había dos mujeres, una de ella embarazada, llevaban tres días a la deriva en el mar. Todos ellos serán trasladados ahora hasta Lampedusa.

Un momento del rescate.
Un momento del rescate. Open Arms

El velero Astral de la ONG catalana Open Arms ha rescatado este viernes a 45 migrantes a la deriva en el Mediterráneo central y los ha puesto a disposición de los Guardacostas italianos. En la embarcación rescatada en una zona SAR (del inglés Search and Rescue) de Malta viajaban un total de 45 personas, entre ellas dos mujeres, una de ellas embarazada.

Tras tres días "abandonados" en el Mediterráneo, los ocupantes de esta barca hinchable a la deriva han sido atendidos por el personal a bordo del velero, que les ha proporcionado chalecos y mascarillas, según ha informado la ONG en redes sociales.

La ONG catalana ha trasladado a los migrantes hasta una embarcación de Guardacostas italianos. Todos ellos serán trasladados hasta Lampedusa. El Astral zarpó el pasado día 1 desde Badalona (Barcelona) para participar en la misión de rescate en el Mediterráneo, donde el buque insignia de la ONG, el Open Arms, inició hace pocos días la que es su misión número 80 en la zona.

