madrid
La Fiscalía General del Estado ha censurado el machismo de algunas señalizaciones de tráfico por situar a la mujer en "una situación de dependencia y subordinación", como aquella en la que aparece siguiendo a un hombre senderista o también la de un niño que lleva de la mano a una niña, que va detrás, al colegio.
Se trata de una de las consideraciones que incluye en la Memoria Anual del Ministerio Público correspondiente al año 2019, en el apartado que analiza la perspectiva de género y la seguridad vial.
La Fiscalía realiza una serie de aportaciones, "por supuesto no inéditas", sobre la movilidad desde la perspectiva de género, porque, "aun cuando se han hecho progresos", insiste en que "todavía perviven las señalizaciones contrarias a los principios de igualdad".
En particular, denuncia que hay señales de tráfico que representan a un hombre como peatón o como conductor; y otras relativas al cuidado de personas o al ámbito doméstico señala que es una mujer la representada.
También aquellas en la que "una mujer aparece en una situación de dependencia y subordinación" como por ejemplo la de una mujer que sigue a un hombre senderista o, incluso, aquella de un niño que lleva de la mano a la niña, que va detrás, ambos al colegio.
