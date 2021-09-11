La Fiscalía realizó el año pasado 416 escritos de calificación por agresiones sexuales y 92 por violaciones

madrid
La Fiscalía realizó durante 2020 un total de 416 escritos de calificación por agresiones sexuales y 92 por violaciones, según los datos recogidos en la Memoria Anual del Ministerio fiscal, recogida por Europa Press.
Los escritos de calificación aquellos en los que la Fiscalía utiliza en el juicio penal para fijar las posiciones de las partes sobre los hechos y es ineludible para la apertura del juicio.
Según el informe de la Fiscalía, en 2020, los delitos contra la libertad sexual fueron los que dieron un mayor número de escritos de calificación, con un total de 1.354. De ellos, un 30,7% fueron por agresiones sexuales, un 25,1% por abusos sexuales y un 6,7% por violaciones.
De esta forma, los escritos relacionados con los delitos contra la libertad sexual se situaron por delante de los relacionados con delitos contra la vida e integridad, de los que se realizaron 772 calificaciones y también, en el año de la pandemia, de los relacionados con delitos contra la salud pública, de los que se realizaron 103 calificaciones.
