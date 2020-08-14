Estás leyendo: La Audiencia de Barcelona archiva la querella contra el juez que sentenció a Puig Antich

Aunque el delito no prescribe, la ley de Amnistía aprobada en 1977 impide investigar violaciones de derechos humanos ocurridas antes de ese año en territorio español.

El asesinato de Puig Antich reocrrió media Europa .Esta es una valla publicitaria en Bruselas. ./ CRAI-BIBLIOTECA PAVELLÓ REPÚBLICA (UB)
El asesinato de Puig Antich recorrió media Europa. Esta es una valla publicitaria en Bruselas. /CRAI-BIBLIOTECA PAVELLÓ REPÚBLICA (UB)

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha archivado la querella por delito de lesa humanidad que el ayuntamiento de la ciudad y las hermanas de Salvador Puig Antich, el último preso político ejecutado a garrote vil por el franquismo, presentaron contra un juez del Consejo de Guerra que lo sentenció en 1974.

En su auto, que es firme, la Audiencia de Barcelona argumenta que el delito de lesa humanidad, aunque no prescribe, no puede aplicarse en España a hechos ocurridos antes de 1977, cuando el país se adhirió al Pacto Internacional de Derechos Civiles y Políticos, y recuerda que la ley de Amnistía aprobada ese año impide investigar violaciones de derechos humanos ocurridas anteriormente.

La sección décima de la Audiencia argumenta que, aunque esa ley de Amnistía "hoy no cumpliría los parámetros" que se exigen para garantizar los derechos de todos, fue aprobada por un Parlamento democrático "y ha sido reafirmada en dos ocasiones por el Congreso de los Diputados, la última apenas hace dos años". 

