El partido Ferrol en Común ha explicado en un comunicado que la iniciativa "fue fruto del trabajo de investigadores, agentes sociales" y también de "familiares de represaliados por el franquismo" con el fin de "mejorar la democracia de nuestro país". 

En otras ciudades de España se rinde homenaje a las víctimas del régimen franquista en monumentos como este. Un monolito en Vitoria que recuerda a las víctimas del franquismo y de la Guerra Civil en Álava. /EFE

El partido Ferrol en Común ha anunciado que solicitará en una moción a debatir en la reunión plenaria del próximo jueves en el Ayuntamiento para establecer un memorial en honor de las víctimas de la represión en esta localidad de la que es originario el dictador Francisco Franco.

En un comunicado, la formación indica haber iniciado los trámites para reanudar la construcción de un monumento en memoria de las víctimas del franquismo.

El grupo político subraya que en septiembre de 2018 el Ayuntamiento aprobó "sin ningún voto en contra" poner en marcha ese proyecto que incluye una "lista nominal de víctimas del franquismo" en la comarca de Ferrol.

"Este era el primer paso de un proyecto que tenía como objetivo el reconocimiento y dignificación de las mujeres y hombres que lucharon por la libertad entre 1936 y 1976 en esta comarca", señala la formación acerca de ese periodo comprendido entre el golpe de Estado y la reinstauración de la democracia.

Según Ferrol en Común, "esta iniciativa fue fruto del trabajo de investigadores, agentes sociales, familiares de represaliados por el franquismo y de este grupo municipal".

Las iniciativas de dicho partido pretenden contribuir a "mejorar la democracia de nuestro país y ponerla a la altura de otros Estados que también sufrieron la barbarie del fascismo", puntualiza.

