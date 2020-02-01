jaén
La Consejería de Salud y Familias, a través de la Delegación Territorial de Salud y Familias en Jaén, ha comunicado este sábado el fallecimiento de una menor, natural del municipio de Andújar (Jaén), y que se encontraba ingresada en el Hospital Universitario de Jaén por meningitis.
Así lo concreta en una nota de prensa la Consejería, que manda, junto con la Consejería de Educación y Deporte "todo el apoyo" a la familia. Tras producirse el fallecimiento, se activó de forma inmediata el protocolo sanitario definido para estos casos en coordinación con la Delegación Territorial de Educación y Deporte.
Los profesionales sanitarios y técnicos de Salud Pública, pertenecientes a Andújar, y de las delegaciones territoriales de Salud y Familias; y Educación y Deporte, han informado esta misma mañana a la dirección, profesores y padres de alumnos del centro donde la menor cursaba estudios sobre las medidas preventivas establecidas en el protocolo sanitario y que incluye la administración de quimioprofilaxis, tanto en el entorno familiar como entre profesores y compañeros de clase.
La Consejería quiere mandar un mensaje de tranquilidad a los vecinos del municipio donde residía la menor, ya que afirma que "se trata de un caso aislado". Asimismo, recuerda que el tratamiento a aquellas personas que se han relacionado con el paciente sólo es necesario si el contacto es directo y mantenido en el tiempo y, "en ningún caso", dado que hablamos de una medicación no inocua, de carácter quimioprofiláctico, "ante una relación esporádica".
El calendario vacunal de Andalucía incluyó este año la vacuna meningocócica tetravalente para los 12 meses y 12 años y que cubre el meningococo de los serogrupos ACWY. De igual modo, la Consejería de Salud y Familias también convino iniciar una campaña de rescate con esta vacuna meningocócica ACWY, con el objetivo de vacunar a todos los menores de 13 a 18 años a lo largo de tres años consecutivos, empezando en 2020 y que abarcará hasta 2022.
