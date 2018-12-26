La asociación SOSdesaparecidos ha lanzado un mensaje de ayuda para tratar de localizar a Nayara Nisamar Martín Rodríguez, una menor de 17 años desaparecida en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, según ha informado a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
La menor desapareció el pasado lunes y, según la descripción aportada por la asociación, mide 1,70 metros de estatura, pesa unos 50 kilos, tiene el cabello largo, liso y teñido de negro, y tiene los ojos castaños.
En el momento de su desaparición vestía falda vaquera corta, body negro, chaqueta negra y botas de color negro.
Desde la asociación piden a todas aquellas personas que puedan aportar cualquier información se dirijan al teléfono 116000 de la Fundación de Ayuda a Niños y Adolescentes en Riesgo (ANAR), así como a los teléfonos 642 650 775 y 649 952 957 y al e-mail sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.
Al mismo tiempo, continúa la búsqueda de otra menor en Navarra, Olaia Moreno Area, que está desaparecida desde el pasado 22 de diciembre, cuando al parecer se fugó de un centro de protección de menores. Según se indica en la cuenta de Twitter de la Guardia Civil y de SOS Desaparecidos, la menor, de 15 años, mide 1,54 centímetros de estatura, tiene ojos castaños y pelo ondulado.
