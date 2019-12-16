Público
Público

Menor intoxicado Un niño de 12 años sale del coma etílico tras haber permanecido muy grave en un hospital de Murcia

El menor había vomitado y se cayó al suelo, donde quedó inconsciente desde la noche de este sábado hasta el domingo, según recogen los servicios de emergencias.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia. / Google Maps

Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia. / Google Maps

Un niño de 12 años estuvo, desde la noche de este sábado, ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) de Pediatría del hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia en coma y en estado muy grave como consecuencia de una intoxicación etílica aguda. El menor ha salido del estado de coma en el que se encontraba y evoluciona favorablemente, según fuentes sanitarias.

El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias 112 ha señalado que recibió una llamada a las 20.37 horas de este sábado en la que se pedía asistencia sanitaria para un niño que presenta una intoxicación etílica aguda.

La persona que llamó al teléfono de emergencias apuntó que el niño estaba vomitando y que se cayó al suelo, donde quedó inconsciente, en la calle Orilla de la Vía, en el barrio murciano de Santiago el Mayor.

Al lugar de los hechos se desplazaron efectivos de Policía Local de Murcia y dos ambulancias, una de Protección Civil, que atendió en primer lugar al menor, que fue trasladado posteriormente a una Unidad Médica de Emergencia debido a la gravedad de su estado, donde se le intubó.

El niño ha salido del coma tras haber permanecido más de 24 horas insconsciente.  Durante la noche del domingo fue trasladado a planta tras despertarse, no obstante, el hospital, al tratarse de un menor de edad, no ha facilitado información de su estado médico actual.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad