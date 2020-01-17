Un menor muerto y tres heridos tras ser arrollados por un autobús en Navarra

Un menor ha fallecido, su hermano se encuentra en estado crítico y su madre herida al ser arrollado el vehículo en el que se encontraban por un autobús que ha perdido el control en Estella-Lizarra (Navarra) y que ademas ha causado heridas a una cuarta persona que ha atropellado.
Así lo han indicado fuentes del Gobierno de Navarra, que han apuntado que el autobús, que ha tenido un problema con los frenos cuando entraba en la ciudad, ha arrollado a unos quince vehículos, antes de chocar en las inmediaciones de una gasolinera.
Hasta el lugar han acudido efectivos policiales y asistenciales y, según apuntan algunos testigos, se ha recomendado a los vecinos que permanezcan en sus domicilios para evitar mayores riesgos.
Bomberos del parque de Estella, con apoyo de bomberos del parque de Cordovilla, han desatrapado a las víctimas. No ha habido riesgo de incendio o derrame en la gasolinera.
