Menores migrantes Ceuta Muere un menor migrante en Ceuta que fue encontrado inconsciente en el puerto

Falleció en el hospital tras entrar en parada cardiorrespiratoria poco después de que la Policía lo localizase el domingo. La Policía ha abierto una investigación y ha localizado a sus familiares en Marruecos, quienes han precisado que tenía 17 años.

La entrada a urgencias del Hospital Universitario de Ceuta.- EFE / ARCHIVO

Un menor migrante,de nacionalidad marroquí y 17 años de edad ha muerto este domingo en las urgencias del Hospital Universitario de Ceuta, donde llegó inconsciente sin signos aparentes de violencia y donde sufrió tras su ingreso una parada cardiorrespiratoria de la que no pudo recuperarse.

Fuentes sanitarias han explicado que el fallecido, cuya identidad responde a las iniciales M.M., fue localizado "a primera hora de la mañana" por la Policía en la zona portuaria gracias a una llamada de alerta a las 8.50 horas de otro joven que avisó de su estado inconsciente.

El fallecido, al que se encontró todavía con vida, fue evacuado de inmediato en una unidad de soporte vital básico hasta el Hospital Universitario. La Policía espera que los resultados de la autopsia que se le está practicando este domingo por la tarde puedan esclarecer las causas de su muerte.

El menor,calificado por la Policía como un "niño de la calle", vivía en las inmediaciones del Puerto de Ceuta y, según fuentes policiales, se había mostrado "absolutamente permeable" a la intervención social de la Administración, que desde principios de 2018 y hasta mediados de este año financió un trabajo de campo con este tipo de niños y adolescentes para "encontrar soluciones individualizadas y duraderas que permitiesen su establecimiento a largo plazo en condiciones de normalidad y estabilidad".

Fuentes del Gobierno ceutí citada por El Faro de Ceuta que el joven había estado alojado en el centro de menores tutelados de La Esperanza, donde la Policía le había remitido en alguna ocasión, aunque él había abandonado en varias ocasiones.

