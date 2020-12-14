valenciaActualizado:
La pasada noche, los servicios de emergencias de la ciudad de Valencia consiguieron salvar la vida de una mujer embarazada de varios meses gracias al aviso de su hijo de tan solo 4 años de edad que, al ver como su madre se desmayaba, contactó con sus familiares por medio de la aplicación Whatsapp.
Los hechos sucedieron en torno a las nueve de la noche de ayer cuando una llamada alertó a los servicios del 112 de que una mujer se encontraba inconsciente en su domicilio y que quien les había avisado era su hijo de 4 años.
Según la primera valoración médica, la mujer, en un avanzado estado de gestación, sufrió un accidente cerebrovascular que le hizo perder el conocimiento repentinamente sin tener oportunidad de pedir ayuda.
En ese momento, su hijo de 4 años, al ver que su madre no reaccionaba consigue acceder al teléfono móvil de su progenitora y enviar un mensaje de audio a uno de sus familiares pidiendo auxilio.
La mujer se encuentra en estado grave
La familia alertó inmediatamente al 112 que activó la respuesta médica inmediatamente. Agentes de la Policía Nacional se presentaron en el domicilio de la mujer y consiguieron comunicarse a través de la puerta con el menor el cual no era capaz de abrir la puerta.
Minutos después, los Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Valencia se personaron en el lugar y consiguieron acceder a la vivienda. La mujer fue atendida por el personal médico del SAMUR y fue trasladada de urgencia al Hospital Clínico.
Se trata de un accidente vascular que se da con cierta frecuencia en mujeres embarazadas. Algunos estudios revelan un aumento preocupante de este tipo de patologías en mujeres embarazadas, principalmente en las gestaciones en edades tardías.
