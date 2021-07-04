madridActualizado:
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha activado hoy el aviso naranja, por riesgo importante de altas temperaturas, que pueden llegar hasta los 41 grados en zonas de Valencia, Alicante, Málaga y Murcia. Además, hay alertas de nivel amarillo el Albacete, Almería, Tarragona y Baleares por riesgo de temperaturas máximas, y en Canarias por fenómenos costeros.
En Murcia, en la zona de la Vega del Segura el aviso es naranja por temperaturas máximas que pueden alcanzar los 41 grados y las mínimas pueden quedar por encima de los 25. El aviso amarillo se extiende además al resto de esa comunidad autónoma, por valores que oscilan los 37 y los 39 grados.
En la Comunidad Valenciana, están en alerta naranja en todo el litoral de Valencia y el litoral sur de Alicante, donde hay riesgo importante de que los termómetros lleguen a 39 grados. En el interior sur de Valencia y en el interior y litoral norte de Alicante el nivel de aviso es amarillo, por temperaturas que pueden alcanzar hasta 38 grados.
En el prelitoral de Tarragona, los termómetros pueden llegar hasta 36 grados, lo que activa la alerta amarilla en Ibiza y Formentera por temperaturas de hasta 35 grados, así como en el interior y el levante mallorquín, con máximas de hasta 36 grados.
En las islas Canarias, se ha activado la alerta amarilla por fenómenos costeros en el este, sur y oeste de Tenerife y en el este, sur y oeste de Gran Canaria, por vientos del noreste de fuerza siete.
En Andalucía, hay riesgo de que las temperaturas lleguen a 40 grados, con mínimas que quedan sobre los 25 grados, activa la alerta naranja en Sol y Guadalhorce en Málaga, mientras que el aviso es amarillo por riesgo de que alcancen los 36 grados en la comarca de Axarquía.
El aviso es amarillo en Almería, en Valle de Almanzora y Los Vélez, donde las temperaturas pueden alcanzar los 39 grados, así como en Albacete, en Hellín y Almansa, por máximas de hasta 36 grados.
