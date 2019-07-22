El Metro de Madrid ha sido demandado por Alternativa Sindical como como responsable solidario por los salarios que adeuda a unos 550 trabajadores de la empresa de vigilantes seguridad Ombuds, que ha entrado en concurso de acreedores, según los sindicatos UGT Y CCOO.
Según Alternativa Sindical, Ombuds, la tercera empresa de seguridad más importante de España, controlada por el fondo de inversión JZI de EEUU y la familia Cortina, adeuda la nómina de junio y la paga extra de julio a sus 8.000 empleados (en varias entidades públicas y empresas) y más de 40 millones de euros entre Hacienda y la Seguridad Social.
Alternativa Sindical dice en una nota de prensa que la demanda presentada este lunes "se hará extensiva a varios entes públicos y administraciones" en los que trabaja personal de Ombuds.
Metro de Madrid ha manifestado este lunes que se trata de un problema que no afecta solamente a sus trabajadores, y destaca que los pliegos de condiciones de sus contratos con Ombuds consideran un "incumplimiento de carácter muy grave" el no hacer frente a las obligaciones laborales, sociales o fiscales relativas al personal destinado a los servicios contratados.
Metro tomará las medidas contractuales y jurídicas oportunas
Según fuentes de Metro, la empresa está haciendo un seguimiento continuo del caso y recabando información al respecto "para tomar todas las medidas contractuales y jurídicas oportunas para que esta situación pueda solucionarse a la mayor brevedad posible, incluida la rescisión de los contratos, si procede".
Metro de Madrid envió el pasado 12 de julio un burofax a Ombuds "instándole a cumplir con las obligaciones establecidas en los pliegos".
