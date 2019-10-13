Público
Metro de Madrid Una parte de Metro de Madrid abrirá las 24 horas los fines de semana en 2020

Todos los proyectos recogidos en el acuerdo PP-Ciudadanos se pondrán en marcha "de forma gradual", asegura.

Foto de archivo de Metro de Madrid. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

El consejero de Transportes, Movilidad e Infraestructuras, Ángel Garrido, ha anunciado que el Metro de Madrid abrirá las veinticuatro horas los fines de semana "de forma escalonada" y que la medida se pondrá en marcha en una parte del suburbano en el año 2020.

Éste es uno de los 155 compromisos del acuerdo alcanzado entre el PP y Ciudadanos para formar un Gobierno de coalición en la Comunidad de Madrid. En una entrevista con EFE, el consejero sostiene que además de "voluntad" y "presupuesto", este proyecto requiere "un acuerdo con los trabajadores" y un análisis del número de personas necesarias para aplicarlo de manera "progresiva".

El abono transporte gratuito para mayores de 65 años y la tarifa plana para que los abonos transporte sean válidos en todas las zonas de Madrid durante los fines de semana son otras de las propuestas incluidas en el pacto de Gobierno que afectan a la Consejería que dirige Garrido. Todos los proyectos recogidos en el acuerdo PP-Ciudadanos se pondrán en marcha "de forma gradual", asegura.

