Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Metro de Madrid La Policía detiene a un hombre por matar a un indigente en el metro de Madrid

El suceso ocurrió el sábado en la estación de metro de Moncloa. Los sanitarios del Samur intentaron reanimar a la víctima, que estaba en parada cardiorrespiratoria, pero solo pudieron confirmar su fallecimiento.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Intercambiador de la estación de Moncloa/EFE

Intercambiador de la estación de Moncloa/EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre como presunto autor de la muerte de un indigente, de nacionalidad búlgara y 54 años, a quien supuestamente propinó varios golpes y cayó desplomado en el interior de la estación del metro de Moncloa.

Fuentes policiales han indicado que el suceso ocurrió en torno a las 19:40 horas del pasado sábado dentro del intercambiador de esta estación de metro. El grupo V de Homicidios de la Policía investiga las causas.

Durante la reyerta, el detenido golpeó varias veces a la víctima que cayó desplomado inconsciente. Cuando los sanitarios del Samur llegaron al lugar, intentaron reanimar al hombre, que estaba en parada cardiorrespiratoria, pero finalmente y tras varios minutos solo pudieron confirmar su fallecimiento. Los investigadores detuvieron ayer al presunto autor de las agresiones.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad