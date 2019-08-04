El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Madrid ha decretado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza al detenido por arrojar este viernes a otro hombre a las vías de la estación de Argüelles de Metro de Madrid.
Según han señalado fuentes judiciales a Europa Press, el sospechoso pasó a disposición judicial tras ocurrir estos hechos, por los que se le acusa de homicidio en grado de tentativa.
La Policía Nacional detuvo el viernes a este varón de 27 años tras haber arrojado a otro hombre a las vías de la estación, aunque la víctima se encuentra en buen estado y solo presenta contusiones leves.
El primer aviso se produjo las 10.15 horas en la comisaría de Chamberí. Cuando los compañeros de policía llegaron a la estación de Metro, numerosos viajeros del suburbano aseguraron que una persona había empujado a otras en las vías.
De hecho, como adelantó ABC y confirmaron a Europa Press estas mismas fuentes, el personal de seguridad ya tenía retenido al principal sospechoso que portaba unos guantes MMA, que es un arte marcial, y que se ha puesto violento y ha intentado huir de los agentes de seguridad de Metro.
El supuesto agresor tiene antecedentes por lesiones y un atentado contra la autoridad. Según fuentes de Emergencias Madrid la víctima fue atendida por contusiones leves.
