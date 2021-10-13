Metro de Madrid retira un mural feminista de una de sus estaciones tras ser vandalizado

madrid
Metro de Madrid ha retirado el mural feminista que albergaba la estación de Sainz de Baranda tras ser vandalizado y está estudiando las posibilidades de restauración, según ha explicado un portavoz del suburbano.
Este mural se inauguró en marzo de 2020, en el marco del Día Internacional de la Mujer, y fue elaborado por tres artistas urbanas y lucía los mensajes 'Libres' y 8M y cada día, Igualdad' sujetado por varias mujeres racializadas junto a la representación de una manifestación feminista.
"Tenía muchas pintadas y no era posible en ese momento limpiarlo allí", han aseverado desde Metro, quienes han incidido en su voluntad de restituirlo o instalar "algo parecido".
