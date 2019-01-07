Michael Robinson revela el coste del tratamiento de su cáncer: "La medicación vale 14.000 euros al mes"

"Me encuentro muy bien. Debo de ser el único con cáncer que está engordando. Me siento un poco fraude porque nunca me había encontrado tan bien. Estoy aprendiendo mucho de mí, es una lástima que sea por esta aventura. Pero debo quererme un poco más".

Con estas palabras, el entrañable comentarista y exjugador del Osasuna, Michael Robinson, ha querido romper el hielo en su aparición televisiva tras darse a conocer la noticia de que padecía un cáncer con metástasis. Lo ha hecho en directo en el programa que conduce Susanna Griso Espejo público, donde ha revelado que el tratamiento que recibe cuesta 14.000 euros al mes.

Según ha confesado Robinson, la jefa de oncología de la clínica privada a la que acudió le dijo que "no tenía cura, pero sí que se podía tratar para controlarlo". El comentarista, fiel a su estilo, ha rememorado la escena no sin cierta sorna: "Me dijo que tenía que tomarlo mínimo un año y puede que cinco. Cuando mi mujer me preguntó cómo íbamos a pagar eso, le contesté 'intentaré morirme cuanto antes para que no te quedes en bolas'".

La sanidad pública, no obstante, parece haberle abierto una nueva oportunidad para hacer frente al cáncer que padece. "Mi nuevo médico, que es muy madridista pero no le molesta que le llame Messi, me dijo que con inmunoterapia hay un 37% de posibilidades para poder curar mi cáncer con metástasis", ha explicado.

El deportista británico reconvertido en comentarista futbolístico ha incidido también en el buen estado de forma en el que se encuentra: "Estoy fenomenal, debo ser el único paciente de cáncer en el mundo que está engordando. Llevo dos sesiones de quimio y felizmente no hay efectos secundarios".

