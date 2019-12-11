Público
Un miembro de 'La manada de Manresa' no acude a la vista de ingreso en prisión y decretan una orden de búsqueda y captura

Sí se han presentado los otros dos condenados que estaban citados, Bryan M. y Maikel P. La sala no resolverá la solicitud de prisión y la de búsqueda y captura del condenado ausente hasta la semana que viene.

Tres de los siete acusados por la violación múltiple de una menor en Manresa (Barcelona) en octubre de 2016. EFE / Quique García

Uno de los miembros de la manada de Manresa, condenados en octubre a penas de prisión de entre 10 y 12 años, no ha asistido a la vista ante el juez celebrada esta mañana para decidir su ingreso en prisión preventiva, por lo que la Fiscalía ha pedido que se emita una orden de búsqueda y captura.

A la vista, que ha tenido lugar en la sección 22 de la Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona, sí se han presentado los otros dos condenados que estaban citados, Bryan M. y Maikel P., para los que la Fiscalía y la acusación particular han pedido también el ingreso en prisión preventiva.

La sala no resolverá la solicitud de prisión y la de búsqueda y captura del condenado ausente hasta la semana que viene, cuando están citados a una vista similar los dos condenados restantes que completan el grupo de cinco personas que fue condenado por abuso sexual a una menor de edad ocurrida en 2016. EFE

