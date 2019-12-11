Público
Dos miembros de 'La manada de Manresa' no acuden a la vista de ingreso en prisión 

Sí que han asistido otros dos, cuyos abogados han defendido su arraigo personal y laboral. La sala no resolverá la solicitud de prisión y la de búsqueda y captura para uno de ellos hasta la semana que viene.

Tres de los siete acusados por la violación múltiple de una menor en Manresa (Barcelona) en octubre de 2016. EFE / Quique García

Dos de los miembros de la manada de Manresa, condenados en octubre a penas de prisión de entre 10 y 12 años, no han asistido a la vista ante el juez celebrada esta mañana para decidir su ingreso en prisión preventiva, por lo que la Fiscalía ha pedido que se emita una orden de búsqueda y captura para uno de ellos.

A la vista, que ha tenido lugar en la sección 22 de la Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona, sí se han presentado los otros dos condenados que estaban citados, Bryan M. y Maikel P., para los que la Fiscalía y la acusación particular han pedido también el ingreso en prisión preventiva y cuyos abogados han defendido su arraigo personal y laboral, y que han cumplido con las medidas cautelares impuestas hasta el momento, por lo que se han opuesto a su encarcelamiento, han informado fuentes jurídicas.

La sala no resolverá la solicitud de prisión y la de búsqueda y captura hasta la semana que viene, cuando están citados a una vista similar los dos condenados restantes que completan el grupo de cinco personas que fue condenado por abuso sexual a una menor de edad ocurrida en 2016. 

