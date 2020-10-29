NuakchotActualizado:
Más de cincuenta migrantes subsaharianos murieron en las pasadas dos semanas cuando el cayuco en que viajaban desde Senegal a Canarias se averió y quedó a la deriva en el Atlántico, confirmaron fuentes de la seguridad mauritana.
La información fue aportada este jueves por otros migrantes que viajaban en la misma embarcación y que fueron rescatados por guardacostas mauritanos que los llevaron a tierra en Nuadibú, en el norte del país.
Según su relato, el cayuco partió de Senegal hace dos semanas con unas 80 personas a bordo y en algún momento se averió en alta mar. A partir de entonces, fueron muriendo uno a uno los pasajeros, mientras trataban de acercarse a tierra en busca de ayuda.
Cuando finalmente lo consiguieron, y se acercaron a la costa de Nuadibú, en el norte del país, solo quedaban en el cayuco 27 migrantes, que fueron quienes relataron los hechos.
Precisamente este jueves se conoció otro naufragio, el más grave del año, registrado el pasado viernes en aguas de Senegal tras una explosión –presumiblemente en el motor del cayuco– y que dejó 140 muertos, según reportó la Organización Internacional de Migraciones. Estas cifras dejan un total 190 migrantes fallecidos en las últimas dos semanas mientras trataban de llegar a las islas Canarias
Además, esta misma semana Mauritania rescató otros dos cayucos a la deriva cerca de sus aguas, en los que viajaban unos 300 migrantes que habían zarpado de Senegal.
