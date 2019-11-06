Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Migración Cinco fallecidos y varios desaparecidos al volcar una patera en la costa de Lanzarote

La embarcación llegó a una playa cercana a la población de Caleta de Caballo, al noroeste de la isla. Los propios supervivientes han informado de que eran doce tripulantes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de un buque de Salvamento Marítimo de España. EFE/Archivo.

Foto de archivo de un buque de Salvamento Marítimo de España. EFE/Archivo.

Al menos cinco personas han fallecido esta madrugada y otras tres permanecen desaparecidas en el naufragio de una patera junto a la isla de Lanzarote, en la Caleta de Caballo, durante la noche, según ha informado el Cabildo.

Ha habido otras cuatro personas, incluido un menor de edad, que sí han conseguido llegar a tierra y han sido atendidas por la Cruz Roja. Los supervivientes han explicado que la tripulación estaba compuesta por doce integrantes y que la embarcación había volcado sobre la 1:00. En el momento del naufragio, las condiciones climatológicas en el mar eran adversas.

El Cabildo de la isla también ha comunicado que, en estos momentos, se está realizando la búsqueda por mar y por aire de los tripulantes desaparecidos. En el dispositivo participa Salvamento Marítimo y patrullas de la Guardia Civil, según ha informado Efe. 

Una persona que se encontraba en la zona alertó a los servicios de emergencias al encontrarse con dos de los cuatro supervivientes que habían conseguido llegar a la costa. Según fuentes de la Cruz Roja, fueron atendidos en la misma playa y no han precisado traslados a ningún centro sanitario.

Este suceso se produce después de que otros cuatro inmigrantes fallecieran el pasado 29 de octubre tras naufragar la patera en la que viajaban con otras 29 personas a 607 kilómetros al sur de Gran Canaria y que fueron rescatadas por un petrolero con bandera de Singapur. 

Además, el pasado mes de mayo una mujer y un bebé murieron ahogados al desembarcar en la playa de Las Marañuelas, en Gran Canaria. Hasta el momento se han contabilizado nueve personas fallecidas este año intentando llegar a Canarias por mar desde la costa africana.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad