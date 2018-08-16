Público
Migración Detenidos cinco de los 16 migrantes fugados del CIE de Aluche en Madrid

Los reclusos consiguieron huir del centro después de robar una tarjeta de acceso a un agente de la Policía.

Decenas de periodistas a las puertas del (CIE) de Aluche, en Madrid. / EFE

La Policía ha detenido a cinco de los 16 migrantes que anoche se fugaron del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche (Madrid), según han informado fuentes policiales.

Dos de los migrantes fueron localizados y detenidos casi de forma inmediata a su huida, mientras que los otros tres fueron interceptados posteriormente por agentes policiales, que siguen buscando al resto.

Dieciséis migrantes se fugaron anoche de este centro de internamiento después de la cena, cuando los internos se dirigían a las zonas de descanso, momento en el que un grupo de ellos rodeó a un agente de la Policía y le arrebató la tarjeta con la que se abren las diferentes dependencias del centro.

Las instalaciones, que al parecer estaban custodiadas en ese momento por ocho agentes, albergan al menos a 150 internos. La mayoría de los fugados anoche era de nacionalidad argelina.

