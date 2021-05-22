Estás leyendo: Rescatan del río Bidasoa el cuerpo sin vida de un migrante que intentaba cruzar a Francia desde Irún

Migración Europa Rescatan del río Bidasoa el cuerpo sin vida de un migrante que intentaba cruzar a Francia desde Irún

El Departamento vasco de Interior ha confirmado que sobre las 11:00 horas de este sábado una persona ha alertado de la presencia de un cuerpo en el Bidaosa, que hace frontera entre España y Francia, a la altura de Irún (Euskadi).

22/05/2021. Vista del lugar donde Los servicios de emergencia han rescatado en aguas del río Bidasoa el cuerpo sin vida de la persona migrante, en Irún (Gipuzkoa). - EFE
Vista del lugar donde Los servicios de emergencia han rescatado en aguas del río Bidasoa el cuerpo sin vida de la persona migrante, en Irún (Gipuzkoa). Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

SAN SEBASTIÁN

Los servicios de emergencia han rescatado durante la mañana de este sábado en aguas del río Bidasoa en Irún (Gipuzkoa) el cuerpo sin vida de una persona que, según la red de acogida Harrera Sarea, era un migrante que trataba de cruzar la frontera hacia Francia.

El Departamento vasco de Interior ha confirmado que sobre las 11:00 horas de este sábado una persona ha alertado de la presencia de un cuerpo en el Bidaosa, que hace frontera entre España y Francia, a la altura del barrio de Behobia de Irún.

Al lugar se han desplazado recursos de los servicios de emergencia que, tras localizar el cadáver, lo han sacado del agua.

Fuentes de la asociación Harrera han señalado que se trata de un joven que habría perdido la vida al intentar cruzar a nado hasta la otra orilla del río, situada en la localidad francesa de Hendaya.

