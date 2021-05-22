SAN SEBASTIÁN
Los servicios de emergencia han rescatado durante la mañana de este sábado en aguas del río Bidasoa en Irún (Gipuzkoa) el cuerpo sin vida de una persona que, según la red de acogida Harrera Sarea, era un migrante que trataba de cruzar la frontera hacia Francia.
El Departamento vasco de Interior ha confirmado que sobre las 11:00 horas de este sábado una persona ha alertado de la presencia de un cuerpo en el Bidaosa, que hace frontera entre España y Francia, a la altura del barrio de Behobia de Irún.
Al lugar se han desplazado recursos de los servicios de emergencia que, tras localizar el cadáver, lo han sacado del agua.
Fuentes de la asociación Harrera han señalado que se trata de un joven que habría perdido la vida al intentar cruzar a nado hasta la otra orilla del río, situada en la localidad francesa de Hendaya.
