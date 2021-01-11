TenerifeActualizado:
Un inmigrante ha fallecido en el cayuco, localizado esta mañana a siete millas al suroreste de Tenerife, en el que viajaba junto a otros 89 subsaharianos según ha informado Salvamento Marítimo.
En la embarcación iban dos menores varones, cinco mujeres adultas y 82 hombres adultos.
El cayuco fue detectado hacia las 7:00 horas, al suroeste de la punta de Rasca, cuando navegaba en alta mar.
La Salvamar Alpheratz de Salvamento Marítimo salió a su encuentro, los localizó a las 8:15 horas, y como navegaban bien, los acompañó hasta el puerto de Los Cristianos, donde desembarcaron hacia las 9:50 horas en aparente buen estado de salud.
Esta embarcación se une otro cayuco localizado a 8 millas al sur de Gran Canaria, con 40 varones subsaharianos, que fueron rescatados la pasada madrugada y conducidos al puerto de Arguineguín.
Con esta víctima mortal se eleva a seis el número de migrantes fallecidos en lo que va de este 2021 en las costas de Canarias. En 2020 perdieron la vida 2.170 migrantes intentando llegar a España por las distintas rutas migratorias marítimas según la ONG Caminando Fronteras.
La ruta migratoria que lleva a Canarias es la segunda más mortífera del mundo, tras la del Mediterráneo central (Libia), según la OIM (Organización Internacional para las Migraciones).
