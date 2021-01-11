Estás leyendo: Un fallecido en un cayuco localizado al sur de Tenerife, la sexta víctima de la ruta canaria en 2021

Migración Un fallecido en un cayuco localizado al sur de Tenerife, la sexta víctima de la ruta canaria en 2021

La embarcación fue detectada hacia las 7:00 horas, al suroeste de la punta de Rasca (Tenerife). En ella viajaban dos menores varones, cinco mujeres adultas y 82 hombres adultos.

Ocupantes del cayuco en el muelle de Los Cristianos (Tenerife).
Ocupantes del cayuco en el muelle de Los Cristianos (Tenerife). Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

Un inmigrante ha fallecido en el cayuco, localizado esta mañana a siete millas al suroreste de Tenerife, en el que viajaba junto a otros 89 subsaharianos según ha informado Salvamento Marítimo.

En la embarcación iban dos menores varones, cinco mujeres adultas y 82 hombres adultos.

El cayuco fue detectado hacia las 7:00 horas, al suroeste de la punta de Rasca, cuando navegaba en alta mar.

La Salvamar Alpheratz de Salvamento Marítimo salió a su encuentro, los localizó a las 8:15 horas, y como navegaban bien, los acompañó hasta el puerto de Los Cristianos, donde desembarcaron hacia las 9:50 horas en aparente buen estado de salud.

Esta embarcación se une otro cayuco localizado a 8 millas al sur de Gran Canaria, con 40 varones subsaharianos, que fueron rescatados la pasada madrugada y conducidos al puerto de Arguineguín.

Con esta víctima mortal se eleva a seis el número de migrantes fallecidos en lo que va de este 2021 en las costas de Canarias. En 2020 perdieron la vida 2.170 migrantes intentando llegar a España por las distintas rutas migratorias marítimas según la ONG Caminando Fronteras.

La ruta migratoria que lleva a Canarias es la segunda más mortífera del mundo, tras la del Mediterráneo central (Libia), según la OIM (Organización Internacional para las Migraciones).

