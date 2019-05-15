Un juzgado italiano ha archivado los cargos penales contra dos miembros de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms, que se dedica a rescatar a migrantes de las aguas en el Mediterráneo.
El juzgado de instrucción de Catania, en la región italiana de Sicilia dio por terminado así el procedimiento contra el capitán Marc Reig Creus y la jefa de misión Isabel Montes Mier, que comenzó hace un año, según ha informado la ONG este miércoles.
Los dos activistas estaban acusados de formar parte de organización criminal e instigar a la inmigración ilegal. La fiscalía había pedido el archivo de la causa. El portavoz de Open Arms Riccardo Gatti ha asegurado que el fiscal jefe de Catania, Carmelo Zuccaro, que tiene fama de ser hostil hacia los rescates de grupos de inmigrantes "no ha hallado evidencias" en su contra.
Sin embargo, el caso aún está pendiente en otra ciudad siciliana, Creus y Mier, en Ragusa, donde se los activistas se enfrentan a cargos por favorecer o instigar la inmigración ilegal y coacción.
Ambas investigaciones se deben a la decisión de Proactiva Open Arms el 17 de marzo de 2018 de llevar a 218 migrantes al puerto siciliano de Pozzallo, después de que estos fueran rechazados por el servicio de guardacostas de Libia.
Entonces, la ONG española aseguró que no se podía permitir que estas personas fueran devueltas a Libia, donde se expondrían a riesgos de tortura y abusos, al tiempo que acusaron a las autoridades costeras de Libia de amenazar con disparos a su personal. La acusación sostenía que el objetivo principal de la operación fue salvar a los migrantes y llevarlos a Italia, sin respetar la ley y violándola conscientemente.
Desde la ONG, en un comunicado, han expresado su satisfacción por la noticia que consideran un paso hacia la verdad y aseguran que la ONG seguirá en el mar Mediterráneo con el único objetivo de defender la vida humana y los derechos de las personas más vulnerables.
