Migración Lanzarote Ascienden a ocho los migrantes fallecidos en el naufragio junto a la costa de Lanzarote

La búsqueda de más ocupantes sigue activa, las primeras estimaciones apuntan a que la embarcación irregular transportaba a entre doce y quince migrantes. 

Los servicios de emergencias rescatan los cuerpos sin vida de una patera que volcó este miércoles en Lanzarote. EFE/ Javier Fuentes

Los migrantes fallecidos de la patera que volcó este miércoles en la costa de la isla de Lanzarote han aumentado a ocho tras la recuperación de tres nuevos cuerpos sin vida durante la mañana de este jueves. 

Asimismo, cuatro personas, varones de origen magrebí, fueron localizados en buen estado, según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.
Por su parte, el delegado del Gobierno, Juan Salvador León, se desplazará este jueves hasta Lanzarote, mientras continúa el dispositivo de búsqueda por mar de otros posibles ocupantes de la patera.

Las primeras estimaciones apuntan a que la embarcación irregular transportaba a entre doce y quince migrantes cuando volcó sobre las 04.00 horas de este miércoles debido al fuerte oleaje existente en la zona de Caleta de Caballo, en el municipio de Teguise, donde se localizaron los restos de la patera que resultó gravemente dañada por la fuerza del mar.

