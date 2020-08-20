Estás leyendo: Localizadas dos cayucos con 39 personas en aguas cercanas a Gran Canaria

Migración Localizadas dos cayucos con 39 personas en aguas cercanas a Gran Canaria

Cruz Roja ha informado está previsto que atraque de la embarcación de la Guardia Civil que remolca otro cayuco aparte que fue encontrado ayer a 80 millas de Gran Canaria con cerca de once fallecidos en su interior.

Los 66 inmigrantes rescatados esta mañana por Salvamento Marítimo cuando viajaban a bordo de cuatro pateras en el Estrecho de Gibraltar. EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel
Dos cayucos han sido localizados en aguas próximas a Gran Canaria, una con 30 personas a bordo y otra con nueve, según han informado fuentes de la ONG Cruz Roja Española.

Las fuentes han indicado que la patera más cercana fue localizada por la Guardia Civil a solo 4 millas náuticas (7,4 kilómetros) de la cementera de la localidad sureña del Pajar, en la que viajan 30 migrantes, que ya se dirigen al muelle de Arguineguín, donde esperan llegar en 30 minutos.

El cayuco en el que viajan nueve personas ha sido localizado a 110 millas náuticas (203 kilómetros de Gran Canaria) y Cruz Roja desconoce cuándo y dónde tomará puerto tras su rescate.

Esta última embarcación fue avistada por un avión SAR y hasta allí se dirige la Salvamar Menkalinan, han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo.

Asimismo, las fuentes de la Cruz Roja han informado también que sobre las 19.30 horas de esta tarde está previsto que atraque en el muelle de Arinaga la embarcación de la Guardia Civil que remolca el cayuco que fue encontrado ayer a 80 millas de Gran Canaria con cerca de once fallecidos en su interior.

