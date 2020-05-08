Estás leyendo: La ONU avisa: la covid-19 no debe usarse para impedir el rescate de migrantes

Migración durante la pandemia La ONU avisa: la covid-19 no debe usarse para impedir el rescate de migrantes 

Entre enero y marzo, las salidas de embarcaciones con migrantes de la costa de Libia se han multiplicado por cuatro en comparación con el mismo periodo del año pasado.

Imagen de archivo del rescate de una patera con varias personas en el Mediterráneo. EFE
Ginebra

EFE

La pandemia de coronavirus no debe servir de argumento para impedir las operaciones humanitarias de rescate en el Mediterráneo ni el desembarque de migrantes a la deriva, declaró este viernes la ONU, ante el aumento de estos casos en los últimos meses.

"Nos preocupan profundamente las informaciones sobre la falta de asistencia y el rechazo de los botes con migrantes en el Mediterráneo central, que se mantiene como una de las rutas migratorias más letales del mundo", declaró el portavoz de la Oficina de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, Rupert Colville.

Esta entidad reveló que había recibido reportes indicando que Malta "pidió a barcos comerciales que empujaran a embarcaciones con migrantes y refugiados a la deriva de vuelta hacia alta mar".

La vulnerabilidad de los migrantes que intentan llegar a Europa se acentúa debido a que los barcos humanitarios que se dedicaban a rescatarlos y a buscar un puerto de desembarque están movilizados, una situación causada por cuestiones administrativas que impiden que realicen su trabajo.

Según las informaciones que maneja la ONU, al día de este viernes hay tres naves con migrantes que esperan que se les permita desembarcar, luego de que una cuarta recibiese este jueves autorización para hacerlo en Malta por razones humanitarias.

Allí había "un pequeño número de adultos, incluyendo a una mujer embaraza, y niños", precisó Colville.

En una rueda de prensa, el portavoz dijo que también se ha sabido de llamadas de socorro a centros de coordinación de rescate marítimo que no han recibido respuesta o han sido ignorados, "lo que ciertamente pone en cuestión los compromisos de los países en relación a su deber de salvar vidas".

