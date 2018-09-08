Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este sábado a 92 personas, entre ellas seis menores de edad y una mujer embarazada de nueve meses, que navegaban en seis pateras por aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.
Así lo ha confirmado un portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo, que ha precisado que la mujer embarazada ha sido trasladada al puerto gaditano de Tarifa, donde le ha esperado una ambulancia para su traslado a un centro hospitalario.
También ha detallado que el buque 'Luz de Mar' ha rescatado a 38 personas —19 varones, 13 mujeres y seis menores— que viajaban en una única infraembarcación, mientras que la embarcación 'Salvamar Arcturus' ha rescatado a 54 migrantes que navegaban en cinco pateras.
A continuación, todas las personas han sido trasbordadas al buque 'Luz de Mar', que permanece en zona, y la embarcación 'Salvamar Arcturus' ha trasladado a la mujer embarazada a puerto.
Dos nadadores con mochilas
Por otra parte, el centro de Salvamento Marítimo en Algeciras ha recibido un aviso de un buque alertando de que había avistado a dos personas flotando con respectivas mochilas a una milla y media de la costa.
Poco después, el centro ha recibido un aviso de otra embarcación indicado que había rescatado a estas dos personas de origen magrebí. Por ello, Salvamento Marítimo ha acudido a la zona y, finalmente, las ha trasladado al puerto de Algeciras.
