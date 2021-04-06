Estás leyendo: Jesús Perea sustituye a Hana Jalloul como nuevo secretario de Migraciones

Migraciones Jesús Perea sustituye a Hana Jalloul como nuevo secretario de Migraciones

Perea era hasta ahora el director general en Moncloa, antes había sido asesor en El Congreso y en el gabinete del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, entre 2018 y 2020.

Jesús Perea, nuevo secretario de migraciones.
Jesús Perea, nuevo secretario de migraciones. PSOE Albacete

El hasta ahora director general de Información Autonómica de Moncloa, Jesús Perea, será el nuevo secretario de Estado de Migraciones, cargo que ocupaba Hana Jalloul y que ha dejado al ir de número dos en la candidatura del PSOE a las elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid del próximo 4 de mayo.

A propuesta del Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, el Consejo de Ministros ha dado luz verde este martes al nombramiento de Jesús Perea, que antes de ser director general en Moncloa había sido asesor en El Congreso y en el gabinete del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, entre 2018 y 2020.

Perea, nacido en Cuenca en 1976 y licenciado en derecho por la Universidad de Castilla La Mancha, fue diputado en el Congreso entre 2000 y 2004, donde fue miembro de las comisiones de Administraciones Públicas, Agricultura y Cooperación Internacional, además de portavoz adjunto en la Comisión Mixta para las Relaciones con el Tribunal de Cuentas.

Además, ha sido director general de Administración Local de la Junta de Comunidades de Castilla La Mancha (2004-2011), departamento encargado de coordinar las relaciones entre la administración autonómica y las entidades locales en ese territorio.

