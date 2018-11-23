Público
Migraciones Muere una embarazada tras ser rescatada de una patera semihundida en Alborán con 13 desaparecidos

El operativo de rescate coordinado por Salvamento Marítimo, la Guardamar Concepción Arenal y el helicóptero Helimer 207 rescató en Almería durante la jornada del pasado jueves a un total de 894 personas que viajan en 18 embarcaciones.

Una mujer embarazada ha fallecido en la noche de este pasado jueves después de ser rescatada de una patera semihundida en aguas del mar de Alborán por efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo. La mujer fue trasladada aún con vida en helicóptero a Almería aunque falleció al llegar a tierra. Otros trece migrantes que viajaban en la embarcación permanecen desaparecidos.

Así lo ha confirmado una portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo, que ha explicado que en la tarde noche de este jueves, en el marco del operativo de rescate coordinado por el centro de Salvamento en Almería, la Guardamar Concepción Arenal y el helicóptero Helimer 207 rescataron a los ocupantes de una patera semihundida en el mar de Alborán.

A su llegada a la zona, muchos de los ocupantes de la embarcación se encontraban en el agua, entre ellos una mujer embarazada, que fue evacuada rápidamente por el Helimer 207 para ser trasladada a Almería. Una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) móvil esperaba la llegada de la embarazada en Almería para su atención, aunque los servicios sanitarios sólo pudieron certificar su fallecimiento pese a haberle prácticado maniobras de reanimación durante el viaje.

Asimismo, trece ocupantes de las 56 personas que viajaban en la patera se encuentran desparecidos, mientras los otros 42 rescatados fueron trasladados a Almería por la Concepción Arenal.

Salvamento Marítimo rescató en Almería durante la jornada de este pasado jueves a un total de 894 personas que viajan en 18 embarcaciones, entre ellos 44 menores de edad. Fueron trasladados a Málaga, Motril (Granada) y Almería.

