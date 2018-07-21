Público
Migraciones Open Arms denuncia a Italia y Libia por homicidio imprudente y omisión de socorro

La organización explica que Italia se negó a recibir los cadáveres de una mujer y un niño junto a los que viajaba otra mujer superviviente en un barco naufragado en el Mediterráneo. La rescatada y los dos fallecidos han desembarcado esta mañana en el puerto de Palma. 

El equipo de Open Arms junto a la mujer camerunesa rescatada con vida el pasado martes. EFE / Open Arms

La organización de rescate de migrantes en el Mediterráneo Proactiva Open Arms ha denunciado este sábado en una comisaria española a las guardacostas de Libia e Italia por omisión de socorro y homicidio imprudente.

"Hemos denunciado al capitán del Triades por omisión de socorro y homicidio imprudente y también lo vamos a hacer con el capitán de la patrullera libia que es miembro de la guardia costera libia", dijo Oscar Camps, fundador y director de la ONG.

Proactiva Open Arms recuperó el pasado martes los cadáveres de una mujer y un niño junto a otra mujer superviviente entre los restos de un barco naufragado en el Mediterráneo central.

Italia se ofreció a recibir a la superviviente, pero no a los cadáveres, según ha explicado Open Arms. Por ello, la organización se dirigió a España, aunque supusiera un viaje mucho más largo, y finalmente ha desembarcado esta mañana a las 09.00 horas en el puerto de Palma.

El Gobierno italiano ha negado que hubiese rechazado el recibimiento del barco, diciendo que ofreció a Proactiva desembarcar en dos puertos tanto a la superviviente como los fallecidos. El Ejecutivo en Roma especificó que lo que había negado era el acceso a la pequeña isla de Lampedusa porque no tenía instalaciones frigoríficas para acoger los cadáveres.

