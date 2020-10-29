madrid
Internos del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche (Madrid) se han declarado en huelga de hambre indefinida desde el pasado 28 de octubre por la condiciones a las que aseguran estar sometidos frente al coronavirus. "Estamos encerrados, sin medidas y sin opciones". En total, son 41 personas las que se suman a esta huelga de hambre indefinida.
En un vídeo publicado en redes sociales por el grupo de colectivos CIEs No Madrid se puede ver a 27 jóvenes, todos varones, sujetando cada uno de ellos una pancarta rotulada con la palabra "Libertad". Estos grupos piden que haya una máxima difusión de esta reivindicación y se dirigen directamente al ministerio del Interior, al que demandan el cierre inmediato de estos centros de internamiento y solicitan el fin de todas las deportaciones.
La Policía detuvo a 8 personas en las manifestaciones a favor de la huelga
La huelga de hambre ha recibido el apoyo de algunos manifestantes que se concentraron ayer en los alrededores del centro. Estos manifestantes, bajo el grito "Ni CIEs ni naciones, personas" y "En solidaridad con los presos en huelga de hambre", comenzaron a cortar la vía pública y a lanzar cohetes que llegaron a provocar un incendio en las inmediaciones. Lo que llevó a la Policía Nacional a llevar a cabo ocho detenciones.
