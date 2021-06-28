Estás leyendo: Dos fallecidos y tres personas en estado grave en una patera localizada al sur de Gran Canaria

Público
Público

Migrantes Dos fallecidos y tres personas en estado grave en una patera localizada al sur de Gran Canaria

El cayuco, con 37 ocupantes, fue interceptado por Salvamento Marítimo y trasladado al muelle de Arguineguín pasada la medianoche. 

Foto tomada la noche del 16 de marzo en el muelle de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria), no publicada hasta la fecha, a la llegada del buque de Salvamento Marítimo Salvamar Macondo con los 53 supervivientes de una patera rescatada a 15 kilómetros de la isla, entr
Foto tomada la noche del 16 de marzo en el muelle de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria), no publicada hasta la fecha, a la llegada del buque de Salvamento Marítimo Salvamar Macondo con los 53 supervivientes de una patera rescatada a 15 kilómetros de la isla, entre ellos una niña de dos años que falleció cinco días después en el hospital. Angel Medina G / EFE

madrid

Salvamento Marítimo ha socorrido esta madrugada, a casi diez kilómetros de Gran Canaria, a un cayuco con 37 ocupantes, dos de los cuales habían fallecido, según han informado fuentes de los servicios de emergencia.

El cayuco fue localizado pasada la medianoche y sus ocupantes fueron trasladados al muelle de Arguineguín para que recibieran las primeras asistencias.

A bordo navegaban 35 varones, entre ellos los dos fallecidos, y dos mujeres. Siete de los varones precisaron traslado a los hospitales de la isla, tres de ellos en estado grave y cuatro con pronóstico moderado.

Entre los supervivientes hay cinco posibles menores. La localización de este cayuco ha tenido lugar después de que otros 338 inmigrantes llegaran este fin de semana en nueve pateras a Canarias.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público