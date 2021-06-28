madrid
Salvamento Marítimo ha socorrido esta madrugada, a casi diez kilómetros de Gran Canaria, a un cayuco con 37 ocupantes, dos de los cuales habían fallecido, según han informado fuentes de los servicios de emergencia.
El cayuco fue localizado pasada la medianoche y sus ocupantes fueron trasladados al muelle de Arguineguín para que recibieran las primeras asistencias.
A bordo navegaban 35 varones, entre ellos los dos fallecidos, y dos mujeres. Siete de los varones precisaron traslado a los hospitales de la isla, tres de ellos en estado grave y cuatro con pronóstico moderado.
Entre los supervivientes hay cinco posibles menores. La localización de este cayuco ha tenido lugar después de que otros 338 inmigrantes llegaran este fin de semana en nueve pateras a Canarias.
