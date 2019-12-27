Público
Migrantes Una familia regala una casa para que cinco jóvenes extutelados en Málaga puedan tener un hogar

Francisco Salcedo y sus hermanos heredaron el inmueble, pero tuvieron claro desde el principio querían ayudar en lugar de venderla.

Uno de los jóvenes extutelados que vivirán en una casa donada en Málaga. / ONG MÁLAGA ACOGE

Una familia malagueña ha regalado una casa a la ONG Málaga Acoge para que cinco jóvenes estudiantes extutelados puedan tener un hogar. La vivienda, bautizada como casa José Antonio Rojo, está siendo rehabilitada, según detalla la ONG.

Francisco Salcedo y sus hermanos heredaron el inmueble, pero según cuenta Salcedo a eldiario.es, tuvieron claro desde el principio querían ayudar en lugar de venderla. 

Esta familia ha logrado recaudar 65.000 euros gracias a donaciones para poder reformar la casa, construida en 1900 y que se encontraba en ruinas, aunque aún se están realizando los últimos trabajos para terminar las obras.

Los cinco jóvenes, que llegaron al país para buscar un futuro mejor, trabajan para integrarse al mercado laboral por las mañanas y, por las tardes, estudian para obtener el título de Secundaria. 

