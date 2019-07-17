Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Migrantes Mediterráneo Rescatadas 219 personas a bordo de tres pateras en el mar de Alborán

Un total de 219 personas fueron auxiliadas por Salvamento Marítimo durante esta madrugada, entre ellas había 56 mujeres, 3 niños y un bebé. Se encontró también el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Salvamento marítimo / EFE

Salvamento marítimo / EFE

El rescate marítimo comenzó por parte de la Guardamar Calíopea las 23,00 horas con la localización de la primera patera con 71 personas a bordo, entre ellas había 12 mujeres y un bebé.

En torno a las 2,00 de la madrugada se localizaron dos pateras más. La primera con 73 personas, entre ellas 50 hombres, 23 mujeres y donde se halló el cadáver de una mujer. En la segunda embarcación se encontraban 75 personas entre las que había 21 mujeres y 3 menores.

Equipo de Respuesta Inmediata en Emergencias(ERIE) de la Cruz Roja auxilió en primer lugar a los rescatados tras su llegada a la costa, todas se encuentran en aparente buen estado de salud.

Las personas rescatadas fueron trasladadas a un centro de acogida temporal de extranjeros (CATE) en Almería, al que llegaron a las 6,50 horas de la mañana, según una portavoz del Sasemar. Durante el salvamento han participado el helicóptero Helimer 203 y cuatro aviones de la Agencia Europea de la Guardia de Fronteras y Costas, Frontex.

Marruecos ha anunciado esta noche a Salvamento Marítimo que había rescatado a los 57 ocupantes de una cuarta patera.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad