El rescate marítimo comenzó por parte de la Guardamar Calíopea las 23,00 horas con la localización de la primera patera con 71 personas a bordo, entre ellas había 12 mujeres y un bebé.
En torno a las 2,00 de la madrugada se localizaron dos pateras más. La primera con 73 personas, entre ellas 50 hombres, 23 mujeres y donde se halló el cadáver de una mujer. En la segunda embarcación se encontraban 75 personas entre las que había 21 mujeres y 3 menores.
Equipo de Respuesta Inmediata en Emergencias(ERIE) de la Cruz Roja auxilió en primer lugar a los rescatados tras su llegada a la costa, todas se encuentran en aparente buen estado de salud.
Las personas rescatadas fueron trasladadas a un centro de acogida temporal de extranjeros (CATE) en Almería, al que llegaron a las 6,50 horas de la mañana, según una portavoz del Sasemar. Durante el salvamento han participado el helicóptero Helimer 203 y cuatro aviones de la Agencia Europea de la Guardia de Fronteras y Costas, Frontex.
Marruecos ha anunciado esta noche a Salvamento Marítimo que había rescatado a los 57 ocupantes de una cuarta patera.
